Preventing holiday heists: WPPD gives tips to keep your shopping secure

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s that time of year again! With November just around the corner, holiday shopping is about to kick into high gear.

Unfortunately, there are always a few grinches out there looking to spoil the fun.

Petty theft and snatch-and-grabs are becoming more frequent as the holiday season approaches. The West Point Police Department is urging people and businesses to remain vigilant and cautious during this time to avoid becoming victims of such crimes. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.

“We got a call last night about a possible burglary going back. We have video footage showing a guy in the quick clip of a guy running through the store. They noticed they took nothing but vape pens,” said Det. Travor Jung, WPPD.

A West Point Convenience store named Robinhoods has seen its share of the thief, and the store owner, who did not want to go on camera, said he sees this as a growing concern and pain in the wallet.

West Point’s Assistant Police Chief Kennedy Meaders said it’s especially important to stay alert around the holiday season.

“With the holidays coming up, they need to be vigilant, locking their cars and putting packages in their trunks, and even when they are walking in places like Walmart department stores or grocery stores,” said Meaders.

And remember, even if you don’t see a robber, they see you.

“Keep their heads on a swivel and look around to see who is looking at you. If someone is looking at you, look back at them just to let them know I see them like they see me,” said Meaders.

So what if you or your business becomes a victim of thief?

“Let’s just say reactive measures somebody does come in get a good description of the individual if the person does get outside try to get a description of the vehicle or direction,” said Meaders.

And before you post anything on social media involving a crime that has happened to you or your area, ensure it’s accurate.

“We don’t want a store putting something out there that is not the right information, and you have people out there looking for this individual. You may even have some people looking for the individual, so if you have surveillance video, give it to the police,” said meaders.

Meadors said a lot of our crimes are solved with the help of the community. So, if you see something, say something.

You can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800)773-8477, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662)494-0109, or using the P3 Tips app.

