Primaries in Arizona, Florida; Runoff election in Oklahoma

Arizona and Florida are holding primary elections today. Additionally, Oklahoma is holding a runoff election to replace Governor Mary Fallin.

The races in Arizona and Florida in particular have garnered national attention. The seat formerly held by Sen. John McCain, who died on Saturday, will not be filled on Tuesday’s elections. However, the race to replace Sen. Jeff Flake features some controversial candidates loyal to President Trump.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, in Florida, the gubernatorial race is one to watch in particular, as there are multiple candidates from both the Republican and the Democratic Parties. The Senate race is also beginning to take shape, likely to pit current Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, against incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat, in November.