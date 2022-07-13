Primary defendant in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal blaming former governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – For the first time, the primary defendant in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal is publicly pointing the finger at former governor Phil Bryant.

Nancy New’s attorneys filed a court brief on her behalf, saying Phil Bryant directed her to provide funds to Brett Favre. Following that direction, New had the Mississippi Community Education Center contract with Favre Enterprises for more than $1 million dollars.

This story was first published as original reporting by Mississippi Today. The news organization has been closely following the story.

Nancy New and her son Zac New have already pleaded guilty to fraud and bribery charges. New’s non-profit, MCEC, received hundreds of thousands of dollars from state agencies.

Much of the money allegedly went directly to the News and was not used to help families in need in Mississippi.

Farve was paid to make a series of appearances and speeches. He never showed up according to investigators with the state.

According to Mississippi Today, New alleges Bryant directed this and other spending.