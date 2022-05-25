Primary Elections end with multiple runoffs in Alabama

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama voters will head back to the polls in a little less than a month.

A number of primaries ended without a candidate getting the necessary majority to win outright, forcing run-offs in some statewide races.

One key race that many pundits thought would end in a run-off – didn’t. Incumbent Governor Kay Ivey faced a crowded field of 8 challengers, but Ivey pulled enough votes to easily the field.

She will face the winner of the Democratic run-off, either Yolanda Flowers or Malika Sanders Fortier.

The Republican battle for retiring Senator Richard Shelby’s seat came down to Representative Mo Brooks and Shelby’s former Chief of Staff Katie Britt. The winner there faces Democrat Will Boyd in November.

Stan Cooke and Andrew Sorrell were the top vote-getters in the race to replace State Auditor Jim Zeigler. The run-off will decide that race – there is no Democratic opposition.

Zeigler is in a runoff for the Republican Nomination for Secretary of State against Wes Allen. The winner of that race faces Pamela J. Lafitte.

Alabama’s run-offs will be held June 21st.

