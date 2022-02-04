Prisoner dies in police custody in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A prisoner dies in police custody on his way to jail.

According to Police Chief Fred Shelton, Around 5:30 Thursday evening, a man in his fifties was being transported by Columbus Police en route to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center but never made it.

The man was in the back seat of the patrol car and stopped responding to the officer as they approached the area of Fairview Baptist Church in East Columbus.

Chief Shelton said the officer immediately stopped the car, removed the unconscious man from the back seat, and began CPR while awaiting an ambulance and medical responders from Columbus Fire & Rescue.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will investigate this incident.