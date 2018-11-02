Probable Cause Hearing Delayed for Former Tupelo Teacher

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) –The probable cause hearing for a former Tupelo High School teacher accused of improper relations with a student is delayed for one week.

Circuit Court Judge Thomas Gardner granted the request for the delay made by Joey Farese, the attorney for Braden Bishop.

Farese said his client is in a medical facility in another city and could not be at the hearing Friday afternoon.

A petition filed by the Lee County prosecutor claims Bishop is facing two counts of sexual battery and five counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

Bishop, who taught Economics and Broadcast Journalism at THS was terminated by the Tupelo Public School District Wednesday.

Both sides say they will be ready for next Friday’s hearing.

“The Tupelo Police Department, district attorney’s office, I on behalf of the state of Mississippi and victim’s family really would like to get the process rolling on this , get him charged so we can get this case to court.” said County Prosecutor James Moore.

Bishop’s attorney Tony Farese says, “This is a critical stage of a proceeding and I think it was best Judge Gardner grant the continuance so the defendant would have the right to be here and hear the accusations against him.”

Bishop’s probable cause hearing is now set for Friday November 9th, at 9:00 A.M.

On Friday, the Mississippi Scholastic Press Association voted to remove Bishop, a long-time board member from the advisory board.

The MSPA works closely with high schools and students interested in pursuing education and a career in broadcasting.

The board has offered their support to Tupelo High School and the journalism program moving forward.