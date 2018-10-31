Probable Cause Hearing Has Been Set Regarding Tupelo Teacher Investigation

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- We have new developments in the case of a Tupelo High School teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

According to Lee County Prosecutor James Moore, Braden Bishop is the teacher involved in the alleged incident.

- Advertisement -

A probable cause hearing has now been scheduled for Friday at 1:30 P.M. in Lee County Circuit Court.

Moore filled the petition on Wednesday requesting a probable cause hearing on seven charges against Bishop.

Those charges include two counts of sexual battery, and five counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

The court filing is focusing on a time frame between December 2017 and October 2018.

Moore said an investigation into this alleged incident first began less than a week ago.

At this time, we do know the victim that’s believed to be involved in this alleged incident is a female student at Tupelo High School and is under the age of 18.

“The affidavit indicates these are some matters that occurred this year while Mr. Bishop was employed as a teacher at Tupelo High School with a underage student at that high school,” said Moore. “All of the instances happened this year that we are going to seek to charge him with.”

Right now Moore said he cannot say if more victims are believed to be involved in these accusations.

“I can tell you that as soon as it was brought to the attention of school personnel that the Tupelo Police Department responded promptly,” said Moore. “This is something that just immediately occurred and they promptly and efficiently investigated and got it to this point where we can now quickly seek to have these charges filed based on information that the Tupelo Police Department was given as early as just a few days ago.”

Here’s a little background info on Bishop, he taught broadcast journalism and economics at THS, and was also the school’s Sports Information Director.

However, In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the Tupelo Public School District confirmed that Bishop was suspended on Monday.

“Local law enforcement is conducting an investigation. At this time, we are unable to provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation and due to privacy laws relating to personnel matters,” said Gregg Ellis, Director of Communications.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more details as they become available.