Probation officer arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss (WCBI) – A contracted probation officer is accused of embezzling court funds.

LaCosta Lee is charged with seven counts of embezzlement.

Investigators believe Lee used court-ordered fines and fees for her personal use.

Special agents also served Lee a demand letter for over $7,558.50.

She did work for Court Programs.

If convicted, Lee faces up to five thousand dollars in fines and 20 years in jail per count.