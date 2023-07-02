Professional football player Jeffery Simmons host community fun day

The Noxubee community beat the heat at the Jeffery Simmons Fun Day and Fire Works event.

The Professional football player for the Tennesse Titans put it on as a way to give back to his hometown.

Simmons was even presented a key to the city as a thank-you for his dedication and service to Macon.

The football player says he looks to inspire the local youth to chase after the dreams they have.

“That’s the reason I come back. They know I went to the same head start they went to, the same elementary they went to, the Middle school they went to, to high school. That’s my message to them. If I can do it why not you? I think when I talk about our youth getting out of the streets and staying out of the streets and staying in school. That’s what I want to see when I come back,”

Simmons says he has more plans for the future to continue to give back to his hometown.

