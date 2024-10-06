Progressive Health of Houston receives designation of a REH

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Progressive Health of Houston received designation of a Rural Emergency Hospital this past August.

This will allow the company to provide a 24/7 Emergency Room while offering outpatient medical services.

As a REH this classification allows Progressive Health to continue providing vital medical services to Houston and the surrounding areas.

The ER was reopened back in March and has given the community and surrounding area access to 24-hour emergency services.

The overall purpose of this milestone is to ensure residents have access to high-quality healthcare close to home.

