Project Care assists families in Starkville with clothing giveaway

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Organizations in Starkville are striving to help families in need.

That’s why the Project Care Initiative of the Starkville Oktibbeha School District’s Discovery Center hosts a monthly giveaway.

The Raid Our Closet event gives away several useful items to families in the community.

Mississippi Child Protection Services funds the Project Care Initiative of the Discovery Center.

Project Care works to help parents and spread awareness of child abuse and neglect.

One way they accomplish their mission is with Raid Our Closet, an event that allows people to pick up free clothes, books, and other essential family resources.

Project manager, Roy Ann Bell, said it’s about getting people the things they need.

“We’re here just to help parents add to their parenting skills and give them some more tools to use, and also what we do is we try to help in concrete ways because we do know that finances is one of those things that causes stress in the families and could heighten the probability of child abuse so we try to help in those ways,” Ann Bell, said.

There were clothes for all ages, and items such as baby bottles and educational games for kids were available, all donated by the community.

The event took place at the Discovery Center’s Family Resource Library.

This is the hub for many events that aim to strengthen families in the area, as well as for other giveaways and counseling services.

“We have several different kinds of things going on here at the center because our families are so diverse, so someone may need a parenting class, as I do, but someone may need job skills, as Project Peace does,” Ann Bell, said. “Someone may need support as a family, so we are trying to minister to the whole family.”

The Raid Our Closet event has been offered to the community for several years.

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