Prominent family honored for their work improving lives of Mississippians

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A well-known family was honored for their work helping improve the quality of life for Northeast Mississippians.

The Reed Family was the recipient of the 2023 “Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award.” That award is named in honor of Red Rasberry, one of the founders and first director of the Regional Rehab Center.

The RRC provides a variety of services, such as speech and physical therapy, and other therapies at no cost to clients.

The annual award was presented Tuesday night during a dinner at the Tupelo Furniture Market.

“The Reed Family has been part of the Regional Rehab Center since it was founded, in the late 50s, not only supporting what we do but individuals and their families have received services at the rehab center. We have a long relationship there, and they’ve done so much for us, not only for us but so many organizations and individuals in our community and all over the region,” said Robby Parham, Regional Rehabilitation Center.

More than $350,000 was raised for the Regional Rehab Center through the dinner.

