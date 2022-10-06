Prominent Lowndes County figure, Roger Short, dies

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short passed away early this morning.

Short has spearheaded the agency for several years, leading thousands of youth into their first sporting experience.

Before that, he lead the Columbus-Lowndes Recreation Authority for 15 years.

Short was active in area recreation serving as an official at high school sporting events for several decades.

He also was the regional director for USA Softball for many years.

Today, county leaders remembered Short as a man of faith and a man with a vision for his job.

“You can hardly think of any time when you think back of soccer fields or baseball where you don’t see Roger’s face in your mind’s eye. He was a staple. He did a great job. He was always very energetic. He always was willing to mentor other people,” said Trip Hairston, Lowndes Board of Supervisors President.

The 72-year-old Short died of natural causes.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Lowndes Funeral Home.

A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.

