Property search leads to a drug seizure in Tishomingo Co.

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A property search of a residence in Iuka leads to the seizure of drugs.

On Monday, deputies with the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division issued Jackson Bailey a warrant after an extensive investigation.

Bailey was taken into custody and allegedly gave written consent for law enforcement to search the property.

Deputies found suspected methamphetamine, unprescribed pain medication, drug paraphernalia, and equipment to distribute and sell narcotics.

Bailey is being charged with 2 counts for the Sale of Methamphetamine, Possession of Meth with intent to distribute, Possession of paraphernalia, and Possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance for 6 dosage units of Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate.

Baily’s bond was set at $150,000.

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