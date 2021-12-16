Proposed Mississippi congressional districts unveiled

Proposed Mississippi congressional districts unveiled

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Mississippi lawmakers believe they have a plan to redraw the state’s congressional districts.

The biggest change proposed in the WCBI viewing area would be to move Winston County into the 3rd Congressional District.

It is currently in the 1st district.

Some Oktibbeha County precincts would also see a change.

This proposal must be approved by the legislature in the upcoming session.

The ACLU of Mississippi and other groups have filed a complaint with the Mississippi Ethics Commission.

The civil rights groups allege the Mississippi Joint Legislative Redistricting Committee violated the Open Meetings Act by deliberating, making decisions, and conducting public business outside a properly open meeting.