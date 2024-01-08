Propst Park improvements: Crews begin work on upgrades

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Work began on park improvements in Columbus.

Crews were working to convert four youth softball fields into baseball fields.

New fencing, backstops, turf on the infield, along with new dugouts were just some of the upgrades.

City Engineer Kevin Stafford said there were plans in place for other enhancements at more recreational facilities.

Those improvements included new gym flooring, lighting, and paving projects.

The 2% restaurant tax and money the city borrowed were paying for the more than $4 million worth of work.

