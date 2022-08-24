Prosecution continues its case in a Columbus murder trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The prosecution continues its case in a Columbus murder trial.

Retired Columbus Police Department Investigator Eric Lewis took the stand this morning in the trial of Jatavis Williams.

Williams is accused of shooting and killing Tarcari Walker in November of 2020.

Lewis was one of the investigators who worked that shooting.

Tarcari Walker was shot near the intersection of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue North. Police believe he ran to a nearby house and collapsed and died on the porch.

Jatavis Williams was arrested about 2 days later.

The trial is expected to take the rest of the week.