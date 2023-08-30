Prosecution continues to lay out its case in Lowndes County murder trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The prosecution continued to lay out its case in a Lowndes County murder trial.

Jurors heard from the state medical examiner’s office.

Natalie Ryan-Fraser’s wheelchair was also brought into the courtroom.

Wayne Fraser was accused of killing Natalie, his wife, in December 2021.

Fraser listened to testimony and took notes.

There was a shooting at the Cedar Street apartment in Caledonia where Wayne Fraser was staying.

He had a job in the area and lived here part-time.

Deputies also recovered a gun at the scene.

Prosecutors are scheduled to call more witnesses to the stand on August 31.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter