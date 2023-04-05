Prosecution presents case in West Point murder trial

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial in West Point could be in the hands of a jury by Thursday morning.

The prosecution presented its case against Octavius Collins early Wednesday.

Then, his defense had its turn.

Closing arguments began around 4 p.m.

Collins was accused of killing 43-year-old James Roberson on Thanksgiving morning 2020.

Investigators said the shooting happened at Windale Apartments.

At the time, West Point police told WCBI there was an alcohol-fueled argument before the gunfire started.

Collins was dating Roberson’s sister at the time of the shooting.

