Prospective MSMS Students get the Lay of the Land

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science hosted prospective students on campus Friday at the school’s annual “Fall Preview Day” .

Students who are considering attending MSMS also had the opportunity to interact with teachers, administrators, and current students during their visit.

The Preview day is held specifically for students and their families to see first hand what MSMS has to offer, and to experience campus life at the top-ranked public high school.

MSMS Senior Mia Parker said Preview Day played an important role in her decision to come to Columbus. “Me personally, it was kind of the deciding factor of my application process. You really get to see the campus and get a feel for everything that’s going to be going on so it really helps you determine whether or not MSMS is right for you.”

MSMS is ranked the number 6 best public high school in the nation.