Prostate Cancer Awareness Day educates community

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity held its second annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day at Parkhill Dynasty Events Center in Tupelo.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One in six Black men will develop prostate cancer in his lifetime.

Black men are 1.7 times more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer than other ethnic groups. That’s why early detection is important.

The event began with an hour-long walk lasting several miles, brunch, a roundtable discussion, a live podcast, and more.

Kenneth Wayne, a member of the Omega Mu Mu Chapter fraternity, says the event is especially important for the black community.

“As my pastor would always say, you don’t know what’s going on inside your body,” Wayne said. “So many black men are affected by prostate cancer. It’s the number one cancer that affects black men. And we just thought that it would be a great idea to educate, to spread the word, and to make sure that our black men are going out and going to the doctors.”

Chapter member, Natdrick Jones, says your prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, is a protein produced by normal cells of the prostate gland.

Often elevated levels of PSA in the blood are a symptom of prostate cancer.

“Get your prostate exams and check your numbers,” Jones said. “And what I mean by your numbers is your PSA. They are very important when it comes to detecting and being able to treat prostate cancer and to live past it.”

Professionals were invited to have an open discussion in the community about the seriousness of prostate cancer and how it can be treated when detected early.

“We’re going to have speakers, medical professionals,” Jones said. “We’ll have two urologists that will be here, nurse practitioners. And we’ll have testimonials from people who have suffered from prostate cancer and survivors as well.”

