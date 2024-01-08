Protect your health with respiratory illnesses on the rise

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- As we get further into winter, more and more people tend to get sick with illnesses like strep, flu, COVID-19, and RSV.

According to the CDC, Mississippi has some of the highest rates of respiratory illnesses in the nation.

Family Nurse practitioner at Medplus Kane McCool said they have been treating dozens of patients with these illnesses.

“We are seeing a good bit of the flu here at MedPlus, Covid is on the downtick, strep more up from last year I feel like, and RSV I feel like we are not seeing as much of that. On a day-to-day basis, we see roughly 40-50 patients with about three-quarters of them being flu or COVID or both,” McCool said.

McCool cites weaker immune systems during this time of year as one reason for the rise in cases. Another culprit: not practicing proper hygiene.

“You have got a lot of nasal drainage and things. Kids are sickly, they are putting their hands on frequently touched surfaces. Hand washing is a must, and needs to be used adequately. I do not think people are doing that quite as often as they should in my opinion,” McCool said.

He says individuals and families can help stop the spread of germs.

“The best ways is to cough into your elbows, sneeze into your elbow, frequent hand washing throughout the season, use hand sanitizer when you are going to be in contact with someone who is sick or ill, making sure that you lysol or clean surfaces that are frequently touched or have a lot of contact surface to surface,” McCool said.

If you think you may be sick, go get tested at your local urgent care.

