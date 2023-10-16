Public help leads Lee County deputies to suspected change jar thief

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Help from the public led Lee County deputies to a suspect accused of taking a jar of cash from a country store.

On Saturday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to Hardin’s Country Store in the Eggville community.

The clerk told deputies that an unknown man came in and placed an order.

When the clerk went to turn in the order, they said the man grabbed a jar on the counter containing an unknown amount of cash, ran out of the store, got into a truck, and left.

The incident was caught on the store’s surveillance camera. Store personnel gave that video to investigators and shared it on social media.

That led to someone tipping off the deputies about the person of interest in the video.

Acting on that information, deputies arrested and charged Tyler Johnson.

Johnson has a record of charges of burglary, shoplifting, and auto theft in Tennessee, and is currently enrolled in the Union County Drug Court.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter