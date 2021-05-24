Public pools are thrilled to reopen by Memorial Day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Much of the world shut down last year; including community swimming pools. With summer just around the corner and many COVID-19 restrictions gone, those places to cool off are opening again. Pools aren’t up and available yet, but kids and families will be able to enjoy summer fun by the end of the week.

Even splash pads were locked up. Now, the water is flowing again and people are ready to play. Some families aren’t ready for the pools yet but are eager to get their kids out and about at local splash pads.

“I’m all for being outside and fresh air we need the vitamin D so I’m excited about that. I’m excited to see them testing it out and getting the water ready for you know the little kids with him being a toddler I’m so afraid of pools so this is a good thing,” said parent Arkelia Curtis.

Starkville Parks and Recreation oversee the public splash pads and pools. A crowded pool is what people would normally see here during the summer. Now, as communities start to emerge from COVID-19 restrictions some rules will stay in place.

“This year one of the changes we’re doing because of covid is there’s a 50 % capacity for the pool so once we hit 50 % we’re not going to be able to let anyone else in until other people leave,” said park and recreation athletic manager Gretchen Reeves.

Reeves felt the park provided a safe and fun environment for all kids, even those who may not be the best swimmer.

“We also offer swim lessons and those are four-week sessions. Even on Friday mornings from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., we’re offering a sensory-friendly swim so that’s a time where kids with disabilities and their parents to come out and enjoy the pool,” said Reeves.

The pool is empty now, but Reeves said they anticipate having it filled with water by Friday and that’s just enough time for Memorial Day Weekend.

“We just wanted to be able to get open before memorial day so we know that’s a fun weekend for lots of people to celebrate and we just wanted to have the pool open and kind of kick-off summer with that,” said Reeves

Children ages 4 and under are free, kids admission is $3, and adults admission is $5. The pool is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.