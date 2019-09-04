Public Service Commission charges eight telemarketers for No-Call violations

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Eight companies could face over $3 million in fines for violating Mississippi’s No Call Law.
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said an investigation found those eight companies made 775 illegal calls to Mississippians.
The eight companies who have received violation notifications are:
- MediaStratX
- United Support
- Advanced Marketing Science+Siptones
- Olufemi Davis Phipps
- Ameri Help, LLC
- Emergent Marketing, LLC
- Fusion Data Services
- CMWEBIT, LLC
If those companies are found guilty, they could be fined $5,000 per call for a total of over 3.8 million.