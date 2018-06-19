A Public Transportation System Is On Its Way To The All-America City

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- There will be a new set of wheels rolling around Tupelo this Fall after city leaders approved bringing in a transit system.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, the board voted 4-3 to start up a one year pilot program.

The city will go into an agreement with Northeast Mississippi Community Services to bring in the new transit system.

At this time, the exact details of the bus routes and bus schedules are still being worked out.

However, Mayor Jason Shelton said the buses will provide transportation all over town, and take residents to various places including the hospital and grocery stores.

Shelton said a public transit system has been a big need in the All-America City for the past few years, and he believes it’ll have a big impact on the town.

“I think it’s a very positive step,” said Mayor Shelton. “It’ll provide a much needed public service, but also give the council and administration the safety net of if the program is not successful to the city, we can stop it at the end of the trial period and then look at other options that may be available. I think this is a win-win, we’ll be able to try something, a progressive idea to benefit the citizens and guests of the city of Tupelo.”

The new system will cost the city of Tupelo just under $300,000.

The one year trial will begin on September 1, 2018 and go through September 30, 2019.