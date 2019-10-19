Pumpkin Patch: A Fall Tradition

MACON, MISS. (WCBI)-It’s the perfect fall activity for families: a day at the pumpkin patch.

Lazy U Farms in Macon hosts dozens of families every season.

Young, old, couples, and family all come to visit the Lazy U Farms Pumpkin Patch.

People visiting and employees of the patch say that the atmosphere is what keeps people coming.

Debbie Gentry and her family drove from Alabama to Macon to visit Lazy U Farm Pumpkin Patch.

“Well it’s the first time I’ve ever come to this farm, and I think it’s a great place because it’s a real relaxed atmosphere and it’s got so many kinds of old fashion kind of things for the children to do,” Gentry said.

The Davis family also came from out of town. They say the rain almost stopped them from making the trip.

“We just started saying Okay God you got to move this mountain we’re going to move this rain. We’re going to get some pumpkins today,” Davis said.

Once there, the family not only got their pumpkins, but enjoyed Hayrides, a see-saw, and Fall games.

Farmworker Kizma Goodwin says they welcome visitors from far and near.

“Here it’s very family-oriented. We have people of all ages, different groups, we have churches, schools, nursing homes, just anybody,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin also says families know that their children can enjoy some fun in a safe environment.

“You don’t have to worry about your children getting lost or anything, we have a lot of different activities for them to do and what I would say would make our farm our pumpkin patch different from the rest of them “that we are very very family oriented we care about each individual no matter what age you are we want to make sure everyone have a great time and a great experience here,” Goodwin said.

The farm dates back to the 1800s where it originally began as two farms. It later combined into one.

The Pumpkin Patch will be open until late November as long as weather permits.