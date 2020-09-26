Pumpkin patch opens doors for customers

It's the Brooks Pumpkin Patch, the brainstorm of Beverly Brooks, owner of the Pumpkin Farm.

CHICKASAW COUNTY,Miss.(WCBI)-It is one of the county’s best-kept theme park.

And west of Houston on Highway 8.

They opened five years ago with the idea of providing children with fun activities including a slide.

They also offer hayrides for the children.

” We started out just growing pumpkins for fun and it just grew and grew and grew each year. And we wanted to do something for the children of Houston because there’s not much here to do. And everyone really seems to come out and enjoy it. So we invited everybody to come. We’ve been asked to open and people just want to get out and have outdoor fun and enjoy it,” said owner Beverly Brooks.

The Pumpkin Patch will be open throughout November 1st.