‘Purr-fect’ partnership brings vital care to cats of Parchman Prison

VERONA, MISS. (WCBI) – On most weeks, the SNIP Station is closed on Monday, but the staff was waiting on this Monday, as 47 cats were brought in.

All of the cats are from Parchman Prison and will get spayed or neutered at The SNIP Station. Inmates take care of the cats, even building them homemade cat condos.

“It makes me happy they can go back, living in prison, it is not like living outside here, it is the little things that make life so much better,” said Natascha Techen, of 9 Lives Cat Rescue of Oxford.

The Snip Station offers low-cost spay and neuter services. Director Donna Robbins says the partnership with 9 Lives Cat Rescue of Oxford and other agencies helps tackle a growing crisis.

“They are all loved by people; we want to get them fixed and keep them from reproducing. This is the beginning of kitten season, we are starting to see litter after litter,” Robbins said.

All of the procedures take place in one day. Some cats will be up for adoption, and the others will head back to Parchman, where the cats play a role in the day-to-day operations at the prison.

‘They are all owned by inmates, working cats at shops, they are pets and deeply loved, I could see with my own eyes,” Techen said.

9 Lives is trying to raise $4,000 for this project and is looking for donations to cover transport and medical care.

For information on how to help cover the cost of the project, go to the Facebook page for 9 Lives Cat Rescue of Oxford and look for the donation link.