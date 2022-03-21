Pursuit across Lowndes County ends with two people in custody

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A pursuit across Lowndes County ends with two people in custody.

The chase started in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue North late this afternoon.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says officers were set up at a checkpoint when a truck tried to go around the patrol cars, hitting a CPD cruiser.

That’s when the pursuit started, crisscrossing the city.

The chase eventually went down Highway 45.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says deputies were eventually able to stop the pickup and the pursuit just off of John Smart Road, in southern Lowndes County.

Two people were taken into custody and charges are pending.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

