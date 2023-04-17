Pursuit from Lamar County to Lowndes County ends in gunfire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An investigation is underway after a pursuit in Lamar County ends in gunfire.

Multiple sources told WCBI the chase started in Lamar County and briefly crossed the state line into Lowndes County before it ended on County Road 9, back in Alabama.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said a man was brought to Baptist Golden Triangle at about 6 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to the head from a traffic stop.

He later died at the hospital. Merchant said it appeared to be a self-inflicted wound.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. An autopsy has been ordered.

We are awaiting comment from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

A message was left for Lamar County Sheriff Marty Gottwald. We are awaiting a response.

