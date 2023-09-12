Pursuit lands Columbus man in Lowndes County Jail

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A chase through northern Lowndes County ends with a Columbus man in jail.

40-year-old Emmett Calmes was charged with reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony fleeing.

The chase went down Jess Lyons Road and eventually ended in the backyard of a home on Gatlin Road. No injuries were reported.

No information about how the pursuit started with Lowndes County deputies has been released.

Calmes remains in the Lowndes County Jail.

