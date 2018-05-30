Pusha T claims Drake has a secret child with a porn star on new song

- Advertisement -

Rapper Pusha T dropped his latest diss track targeting Drake on Tuesday night in which he alleges the Toronto artist has a child with a porn star and is keeping it a secret. He also hurls insults at Drake’s parents and mocks his producer for having multiple sclerosis. “The Story Of Adidon” premiered on Hot 97 and was later posted to Pusha T’s SoundCloud.

The song’s album art features an image of Drake allegedly wearing 19th century minstrel show blackface – an image Pusha T claims is an unedited photograph taken by David Leyes. Leyes did not immediately return a request for comment.

Please stop referring to this picture as “artwork”…I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images…this is a REAL picture…these are his truths, see for yourself https://t.co/gd6vRS3HM8 pic.twitter.com/2el58HEZ8F — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 30, 2018

Pusha T raps over the beat of Jay-Z’s 2017 track “The Story of O.J.” and references French artist and porn actress Sophie Brussaux, who has claimed Drake is the father of her child. An allegation Drake denies.

“Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother. Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her,” Pusha T raps. “A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap. We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts.”

He also takes shots at Drake’s longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005. “OVO 40 hunched over like he’s 80. Tick, tick, tick. How much time he got? That man is sick, sick, sick.”

The song is a response to Drake’s diss track “Duppy Freestyle.” The two have traded insults over tracks for years. Listen to the “The Story Of Adidon” here.