Qualifying begins for municipal election in MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Qualifying has officially begun for municipal elections in Mississippi.

Candidates for city offices around the state could begin filing their paperwork on January 2.

Those who want to run have until 5 p.m. on January 31 to qualify.

Party Primaries will be on Tuesday, April 1, with Primary Run-offs, if necessary, on April 22.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, June 3.

Municipal elections follow slightly different rules. Winners are decided by plurality rather than majority.

The candidate receiving the most votes wins, even if that falls short of the 50%, plus one vote required in other elections.

