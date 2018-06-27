Questions surround insurance after OCH announces affiliation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A new affiliation brings new questions about insurance coverage at OCH Regional Medical Center.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center is scheduled to terminate its contract with Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Mississippi at the end of the month.

This will only impact patients with commercial insurance, not those on the State Employees Health Insurance Plan.

Meaning, MSU faculty and staff on state insurance plans will still be covered at OCH.

The new affiliation with UMMC will have no effect on OCH’s current relationship with the insurance company.