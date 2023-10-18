Quick front brings next rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The next passing front will be moving through late Thursday and into early morning Friday. However, temperatures will actually be on the rise.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A little warmer for the middle of our week. Temperatures tonight are going to be dropping into the upper 40s to low/mid 50s. Clouds are going to be filling in late tonight and continuing into daybreak , ahead of the next approaching cold front.

THURSDAY: Clouds will keep filing in ahead of Thursday’s front. Rain chance is possible throughout the afternoon and into the evening, as the front passes through NE MS. Expecting to see mostly scattered showers, but a few thunderstorms are possible. Hoping to see a slight bit more relief for our drought conditions. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s again, with overnight low temperatures, more mild, in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: The front will make its way out of our viewing area early Friday morning. Cloud coverage will finish clearing out behind the front the rest of the morning. Temperatures will work their way into the middle to upper 70s. Conditions should feel pretty nice for Week 9 of high school football games. Low temperatures will be back to being cooler, in the upper 40s.