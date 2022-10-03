Quick Mid-week warmup before cold front strikes
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A quick jump into the upper 80s Thursday will be met with an equally quick drop into the low 70s Saturday. Much sunshine prevails and nonexistent rain chances keep us dry.
MONDAY: A high in the upper 70s and low 80s for some marks another comfortable day outdoors. Lows will bottom out in the low 50s. No rain is expected.
TUESDAY: Tuesday is almost a carbon copy of Monday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. No rain is expected.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will remain stable through Wednesday before sharply increasing into the upper 80s Thursday. Temperatures will drop sharply into the low 70s Saturday thanks in part to a cold front during that time. Lows will fluctuate between the low 50s and upper 50s throughout the week.