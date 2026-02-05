Quick Saturday temp drop

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Overall, nice conditions going into the weekend. There will be a bit of a temperature swing though.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A clear and cold evening. Overnight lows will fall below freezing again, with a clear sky maintaining into the end of the week.

FRIDAY: A comfortable day! It will be a mostly clear day, so lots of sun will be shining. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 60s! Isn’t that a nice way to end the week? There will be a cold front approaching from the North. It will be a breezy day, with wind gusts up to 20MPH. Lows stay chilly, right around freezing.

WEEKEND: Because of Friday evening’s cold front, Saturday highs will be cooler than the end of the week. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 50s. There will be passing clouds throughout the day, but overall expecting dry conditions. Lows will be below freezing. Sunday works our way back into the 60s, with passing clouds continuing.