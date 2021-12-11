Quick warmup after cool start to week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Our early Saturday morning cold front dropped temperatures back down into the 50s but do not expect that to last. Temperatures look to rise quickly back into the 70s by midweek. Our trend of unseasonable temperatures continues as and we will have to wait until at least next Saturday for any relief. Clouds make a swift return as well, although rain chances will be quiet throughout the week. SUNDAY: The rest of our weekend stays cool as we enjoy a high temperature in the mid 50s Sunday. Mostly sunny skies accompany with no rain chance expected. Lows dip down into the high 30s overnight.

MONDAY: Our warming trend begins Monday as temperatures top out in the high 50s, although lows improve into the low 40s overnight. Clear skies prevail and remain dry.

TUESDAY: Temperatures continue to climb, reaching the 60s by Tuesday. Lows do the same and improve into the 50s overnight. Clouds return and set a trend that will be seen for the rest of the week. The dry trend continues, however.

WEDNESDAY: We break into the 70s Wednesday as we continue to warm up. Clouds remain but the good news there is that the clouds will keep overnight lows up as we only bottom out in the high 50s to low 60s overnight. The pattern remains dry.