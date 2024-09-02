Quiet end to Labor Day with rainy weather on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We had some beautiful weather for Labor Day! The hot weather is sticking around for Tuesday, but with increasing rain chances, temperatures will be on the nose dive looking towards midweek with highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: We will end off our Labor Day with quiet and calm conditions. With a stalled front to our south, we will feel a little less humid tonight with some dry air being pushed in. Temperatures will get down into the upper 60s and low 70s with a few passing clouds overnight.

TUESDAY: We will hold on to the heat again tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s. We will begin the day dry, but more clouds will fill in ahead of some scattered showers and storms. These storms will begin to form off in Alabama and push westward towards our neck of the woods beginning in the late afternoon and lasting through the evening hours.

REST OF THE WEEK: The clouds and chance for rain will be with us for the next couple of days blocking out any sunshine. Without the sun, highs will be allowed to reach only in the mid and lower 80s by midweek. The best chance to see some widespread, steady rainfall looks to be on Thursday with the rain letting up just in time for the weekend.