Quiet End to the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are back into a more seasonable pattern as we continue through this week.

WEDNESDAY: A much warmer day compared to the beginning of the week. Our temperatures will moderate back to the upper-60’s and lower-70’s this afternoon. Minimal cloud cover with no rain is expected today.

THURSDAY: We’ll see a few more clouds on Thursday, especially in the morning when some patchy fog is possible. We’ll be staying dry, though, with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-70’s.

FRIDAY: Back to sunshine and warm weather! High temperatures on Friday will reach the upper-70’s. It’ll feel pretty warm after being in the 40’s at the start of the week.