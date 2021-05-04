Quiet Night Ahead, Sunshine Returns Before the Weekend

SUMMARY: After the showers and thunderstorms pushed east out of the area this afternoon, we’re in for a quiet night ahead, as well as another quiet few days into the weekend. Sunshine returns Thursday through the rest of the weekend with warming temperatures into the 80s. Our next chance for some showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday into the early part of next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms will continue to move out of the area. Clouds will stick around into the night with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will be on the decrease throughout the afternoon with less humidity present. Expecting a cloudy morning with returning sunshine through the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with the sunshine returning. The possibility for a late shower lingers. Highs will likely reach the mid-to-upper 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Same story, just a different day. Conditions will mimic what we see on Thursday – sunshine, a few clouds and temperatures in the mid-70s. Overnight lows in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Warmer with returning sunshine and some passing clouds for the day. Highs will be in the low 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Next chance for some showers and thunderstorms lingers Sunday. We’ll see off-and-on with rain showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday.