Quiet night with less humid days ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A broken line of showers and storms from Beryl’s remnants earlier this morning gave a few of us trouble. Thankfully, Northeast Mississippi is beginning to clear out as a front passes us tonight. A few passing clouds with mild temperatures Tuesday evening is expected with tolerable humidity lasting through the rest of the work week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: We will be quiet and calm tonight as temperatures start to cool off in the upper 60s. The humidity won’t be as bad either as a rush of dry air is surging in from the west and northwest. The breezy winds should calm down through the evening and overnight hours too.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be be in the low 90s tomorrow with a mostly clear sky. It’ll feel nice with that lower humidity!

REST OF THE WEEK: The lower humidity will last until the end of the week. Temperatures will begin to rise in the mid to upper 90s by the weekend.