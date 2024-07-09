Quiet night with less humid days ahead

Humidity lowering for the next few days
Belle Oliver,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A broken line of showers and storms from Beryl’s remnants earlier this morning gave a few of us trouble. Thankfully, Northeast Mississippi is beginning to clear out as a front passes us tonight. A few passing clouds with mild temperatures Tuesday evening is expected with tolerable humidity lasting through the rest of the work week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: We will be quiet and calm tonight as temperatures start to cool off in the upper 60s. The humidity won’t be as bad either as a rush of dry air is surging in from the west and northwest. The breezy winds should calm down through the evening and overnight hours too.

Screenshot 2024 07 09 164832

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be be in the low 90s tomorrow with a mostly clear sky. It’ll feel nice with that lower humidity!

REST OF THE WEEK: The lower humidity will last until the end of the week. Temperatures will begin to rise in the mid to upper 90s by the weekend.

 

 

