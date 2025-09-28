Quiet Pattern Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are in a very quiet pattern here in Northeast Mississippi thanks to a high pressure system sitting off to our Northwest. Rain chances remain limited over the next couple days.

SATURDAY NIGHT: It’ll be a quiet night with temperatures dropping to the low 60’s. Some passing clouds are possible, but expect a rain-free night.

SUNDAY: Similar to Saturday – temperatures will reach the 90 degree mark with mostly sunny skies. Another calm day overall.

WEEK AHEAD: Rain chances won’t return to our area until Tuesday. From Tuesday to the end of the week, afternoon pop-up showers will be possible. Our temperatures will steadily drop from the low-90’s to the low-80’s.