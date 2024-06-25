Quiet tonight, but a stormy Wednesday ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a stifling Tuesday, rain returns to the forecast with a slight dip in temperatures into the middle to end of this week.

TONIGHT: Temperatures tonight will fall into the middle 70s, leaving us with a warm and fairly muggy evening. Winds will be calm and the sky will be mostly clear, offering us a nice and quiet evening.

TOMORROW: Hump Day will usher in a slight dip in temperatures across northeast Mississippi, as highs will peak in the mid 90s, rather than near 100. As we move into the early afternoon and evening hours, a line of storms is expected to push through from the northwest. Other than heavy rain, that line may carry some gusty winds and small hail, but should push past us and out of our hair by midnight.

END OF WEEK: Thursday and Friday look to dry out a bit from Wednesday’s expected storms. Highs each day will reach the mid 90s one again. Unfortunately, the humidity will stick around making things a bit uncomfortable outside to end the week.