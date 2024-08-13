Quiet Tuesday with rain upcoming

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Quiet conditions starting off our Tuesday, but a few things are changing looking towards the rest of our work week. Moisture will begin to fill in our neck of the woods, increasing our humidity levels as well as increasing the daily chance to see showers and storms.

TODAY: Staying dry for our Tuesday with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. High temperatures today will be slightly warmer than previous days past, reaching the middle 90s for most of us by the afternoon hours. The humidity will be noticeable, but tolerable. By tonight, overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Here comes our first shot of rain! We could see a couple showers as early as Wednesday morning and heading into the afternoon hours. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will stay about average reaching the low to mid 90s.

WET REST OF WEEK: The daily chance to see some scattered rain is sticking around for the rest of the week and even heading into the weekend. Generally speaking, any rain showers that do form would scattered to isolated during the afternoon hours. There is a better chance for a few thunderstorms ahead of a surface front pushing through Friday into Saturday, but we will make sure to keep you updated!