Quiet weather week ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a stretch of fairly wild weather, the last of January and first of February will offer mainly quiet weather to the Mid-South.

MONDAY: Sunday’s clouds will redevelop into the region today, keeping us mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 40s. Locations outside the cloud deck may touch 50°.

MONDAY NIGHT: The stubborn clouds should slowly break apart during the evening and overnight hours, allowing temps to drop into the mid 30s for most.

REST OF WEEK: Ahead of a dry frontal passage, highs should rebound nicely into the low 60s by afternoon. Showers will be most likely across Alabama and Georgia with this front, and we don’t expect any rain at this point. Near normal temperatures are expected for the rest of the week. Spotty showers return Friday and Saturday, with rain becoming more likely Sunday.