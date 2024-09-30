Quiet week ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Happy Sunday! The gloomy, drizzly weather will be put to a stop this week as high pressure begins to settle in. This will help to clear the clouds and warm our daily high temperatures into the mid 80s throughout the week.

TONIGHT: We have had some light, drizzly showers through the afternoon and early evening. Expect those showers to lighten up through the overnight hours and just be left with a couple passing clouds. Overnight lows will be mild, falling in the lower 60s. Patchy to dense fog will also begin to form overnight.

MONDAY: Heading out early in the morning, there still could be some patchy to dense fog in the area. Be careful on the commute to work in the morning! The fog will burn off through the morning hours, and we will remain partly cloudy through the day. There is a small chance of a spotty drizzle north of Hwy 82 in the afternoon, but it is looking very isolated. Highs tomorrow will be a bit warmer, topping out in the low 80s thanks to the filtered sunshine.

REST OF THE WEEK: Our weather pattern will remain generally quiet this week as high pressure begins to come to Northeast Mississippi. We will dry out this week with daily highs in the mid to upper 80s with abundant sunshine.