A Quiet Week Remains, but Storms on the Horizon Again…

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and calm with lows in the 30s. Areas of frost are possible, especially north of US-82 so you may need to protect some tender vegetation once more out of an abundance of caution.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: Look for temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s out and about under a sunny sky with north winds. A quick dry cold front slides through Monday morning giving us another reinforcing shot of cool dry air. Lows at night are in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY: Look for temperatures in the mid 60s for highs. A weak cold front comes in again Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. An isolated shower and increasing clouds are possible but I suspect dry air wins out. Lows at night are in the 40s.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY: Southerly flow returns and temperatures climb into the 70s for many of us. Look for lows at night in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. By Sunday Night, a round of showers and storms moves in from the west, lasting into the day on Monday. We’ll watch to see what it does.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: By the last week of March, it appears that warmer and wetter weather will return. This may very well mean more strong storms as a stormy spring pattern emerges. We’ve got lots of time to watch and lots of great weather to enjoy until then. We’ll keep you updated.

