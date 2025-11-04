Races underway for MS Special Election

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Special election races are underway in parts of our viewing area.

Polls opened this morning at 7 am.

In Noxubee County, voters will be determining the outcome for three different races.

Those include the Sheriff’s seat, the Coroner’s position, and the race for District 5 Election Commissioner.

If you remember, longtime Coroner R.L Calhoun and Sheriff Tommy Roby retired this year.

Voters in Chickasaw, Pontotoc, and Monroe Counties will vote for the District 22 Mississippi House of Representatives seat.

Polls will be open until 7 pm tonight, November 4.

If you have any questions, please reach out to your local Circuit Clerk’s Office.

